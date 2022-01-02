Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average is $382.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.64 and a 1-year high of $445.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

