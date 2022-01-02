Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 211 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AGCO were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

