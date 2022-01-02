Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6,657.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $99,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

