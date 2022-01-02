Deutsche Bank AG Buys 286,716 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,977,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $97,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,738,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.