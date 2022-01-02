Deutsche Bank AG Has $122.63 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $122,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

