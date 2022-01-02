Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American International Group were worth $103,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.86 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

