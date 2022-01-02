Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 155,237 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pentair were worth $110,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.