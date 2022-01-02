Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 272,375 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $117,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Shares of CNQ opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

