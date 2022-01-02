Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

