Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

DDL stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

