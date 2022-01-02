DomRaider (DRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $84.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 131.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005351 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044991 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005312 BTC.
DomRaider Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling DomRaider
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
