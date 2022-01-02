Don-key Hits One Day Volume of $469,800.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Don-key has a market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $469,800.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00320984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,462,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

