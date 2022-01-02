DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.05. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.