Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.91.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

