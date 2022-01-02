DoYourTip (DYT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,859.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $606,344.26 and approximately $18,859.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.00377468 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010588 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $618.34 or 0.01309019 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

