Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's is witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in Europe and India. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Dr. Reddy’s is facing significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which is a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies who strive to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too.”

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.46. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $52,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.