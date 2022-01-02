DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985 over the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DSP Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in DSP Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DSP Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

