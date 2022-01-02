DubaiCoin (DBIX) One Day Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00031604 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001675 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.