DuckDaoDime Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00029825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.66 million and $328,110.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.22 or 0.07871922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00075422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.20 or 0.99824566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007796 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.