Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.