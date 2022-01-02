Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Reduced by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

