Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 37.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,360 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TNET stock opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

