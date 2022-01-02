Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Macerich by 43.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Macerich by 128,765.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

