Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $741,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $48.19 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

