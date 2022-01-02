Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,407 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.