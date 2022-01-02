Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,075 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.51 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CME. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

