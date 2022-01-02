Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,091 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

