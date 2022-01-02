Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 48,667 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,667 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.