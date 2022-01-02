Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

