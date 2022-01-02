E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$910.00 and last traded at C$909.49. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$905.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$910.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$919.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported C$41.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$436.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

