eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,131 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.