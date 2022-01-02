eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7,169.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 4.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $62,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

