EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as high as C$5.86. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 4,136 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$335.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 17.59.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$558,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,424 shares in the company, valued at C$638,485.92.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

