Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.60 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.83). Approximately 27,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,576,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.80 ($3.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 284.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ei Group plc (EIG.L) Company Profile (LON:EIG)

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

