Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 617,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,051. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

