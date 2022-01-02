Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $276.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

