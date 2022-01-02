Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Cut by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $276.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

