Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $25.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $168.47 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,570 shares of company stock worth $3,205,743 in the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.