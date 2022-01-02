Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,256,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

