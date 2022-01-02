Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA) was down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRDA shares. Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.