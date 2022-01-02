eosDAC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,017.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $990,202.13 and approximately $30,017.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.