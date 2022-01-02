Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Icosavax Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icosavax in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.97) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

ICVX opened at $22.88 on Friday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Icosavax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

