Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.