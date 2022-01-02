Euro Tech Stock to Split on Thursday, January 6th (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, January 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $3.19 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Euro Tech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euro Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

