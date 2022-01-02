Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to report sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expensify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.57 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 410,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,310. Expensify has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

