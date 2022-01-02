Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $40.30 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

