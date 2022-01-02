Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 6,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

