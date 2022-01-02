Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,846 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

NYSE TRNO opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.