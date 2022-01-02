Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $73,760,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.