Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000.

GMOM stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

